Play button overlay image using CSS
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Attempts at overlaying a play button image over another image using CSS so that it is positioned centrally to the parent image.
Best Version
Attempt – works great in modern browsers and IE8+ jsfiddle.net/SdsJ9/1/
Previous Attempts
Attempt – works, not so good in FF jsfiddle.net/YAuKb/1/ Attempt – works, good in Chrome, FF, IE9 jsfiddle.net/YAuKb/6/
CSS
#container {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
border: 1px solid green;
}
#container * {
-moz-box-sizing: border-box;
-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#image {
z-index: 9;
text-align: center;
border: 1px solid blue;
}
#play {
background: url('http://cdn1.iconfinder.com/data/icons/iconslandplayer/PNG/64x64/CircleBlue/Play1Pressed.png') center center no-repeat;
margin: -240px 10px 0 0;
height: 140px;
position: relative;
z-index: 10;
}
HTML
