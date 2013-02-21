Skip to main content

Play button overlay image using CSS

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Attempts at overlaying a play button image over another image using CSS so that it is positioned centrally to the parent image.

  • play-button-overlay

    Best Version

    Attempt – works great in modern browsers and IE8+ jsfiddle.net/SdsJ9/1/

    Previous Attempts

    Attempt – works, not so good in FF jsfiddle.net/YAuKb/1/ Attempt – works, good in Chrome, FF, IE9 jsfiddle.net/YAuKb/6/

    CSS

    #container {
    position: relative;
    display: inline-block;
    border: 1px solid green;
}
#container * {
    -moz-box-sizing: border-box;
    -webkit-box-sizing: border-box;
    box-sizing: border-box;
}
#image {
    z-index: 9;
    text-align: center;
    border: 1px solid blue;
}
#play {
    background: url('http://cdn1.iconfinder.com/data/icons/iconslandplayer/PNG/64x64/CircleBlue/Play1Pressed.png') center center no-repeat;
    margin: -240px 10px 0 0;
    height: 140px;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 10;
}

    HTML
    • Sam Deering

    Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

    New books out now!

    Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

    Read the book now

    Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

    Read the book now

    Popular Books

    jump-start-git-2nd-edition

    Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

    visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

    Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

    form-design-patterns

    Form Design Patterns