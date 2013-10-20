navigator.useragent mobiles including ipad

Code snippets to detect mobiles including ipad using navigator.useragent.

function detectmob() { return !!navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad|iPhone|Android|BlackBerry|Windows Phone|webOS/i)); }

Kindle Fires and PlayBooks are not detected by design. To add support for tablets, add |playbook|silk

Other ways

var isMobile = { Android: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i); }, BlackBerry: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/BlackBerry/i); }, iOS: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone|iPad|iPod/i); }, Opera: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/Opera Mini/i); }, Windows: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/IEMobile/i); }, any: function() { return (isMobile.Android() || isMobile.BlackBerry() || isMobile.iOS() || isMobile.Opera() || isMobile.Windows()); }}; }

How to use

if( isMobile.any() ) alert('Mobile');

To check to see if the user is on a specific mobile device:

if( isMobile.iOS() ) alert('iOS');

source:

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/11381673/javascript-solution-to-detect-mobile-browser

http://detectmobilebrowsers.com/