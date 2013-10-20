Skip to main content

navigator.useragent mobiles including ipad

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Code snippets to detect mobiles including ipad using navigator.useragent.

function detectmob() {
     return !!navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad|iPhone|Android|BlackBerry|Windows Phone|webOS/i));
}

Kindle Fires and PlayBooks are not detected by design. To add support for tablets, add |playbook|silk

Other ways

var isMobile = {
    Android: function() {
        return navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i);
    },
    BlackBerry: function() {
        return navigator.userAgent.match(/BlackBerry/i);
    },
    iOS: function() {
        return navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone|iPad|iPod/i);
    },
    Opera: function() {
        return navigator.userAgent.match(/Opera Mini/i);
    },
    Windows: function() {
        return navigator.userAgent.match(/IEMobile/i);
    },
    any: function() {
        return (isMobile.Android() || isMobile.BlackBerry() || isMobile.iOS() || isMobile.Opera() || isMobile.Windows());
    }};
}

How to use

if( isMobile.any() ) alert('Mobile');

To check to see if the user is on a specific mobile device:

if( isMobile.iOS() ) alert('iOS');

source:
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/11381673/javascript-solution-to-detect-mobile-browser
http://detectmobilebrowsers.com/

Sam Deering

Sam Deering

