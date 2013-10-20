navigator.useragent mobiles including ipad
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Code snippets to detect mobiles including ipad using navigator.useragent.
function detectmob() {
return !!navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad|iPhone|Android|BlackBerry|Windows Phone|webOS/i));
}
Kindle Fires and PlayBooks are not detected by design. To add support for tablets, add |playbook|silk
Other ways
var isMobile = {
Android: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i);
},
BlackBerry: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/BlackBerry/i);
},
iOS: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone|iPad|iPod/i);
},
Opera: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/Opera Mini/i);
},
Windows: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/IEMobile/i);
},
any: function() {
return (isMobile.Android() || isMobile.BlackBerry() || isMobile.iOS() || isMobile.Opera() || isMobile.Windows());
}};
}
How to use
if( isMobile.any() ) alert('Mobile');
To check to see if the user is on a specific mobile device:
if( isMobile.iOS() ) alert('iOS');
source:
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/11381673/javascript-solution-to-detect-mobile-browser
http://detectmobilebrowsers.com/
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns