moz-border-radius (CSS property)

moz-border-radius was Gecko’s equivalent to CSS3’s border-radius property, although it differed in a few respects. The shorthand property allowed web developers to specify rounded borders, or rounded backgrounds if no borders have been defined.

In Gecko 2.0 moz-border-radius was renamed to border-radius ; -moz-border-radius was supported as an alias until Gecko 12.0.

In order to conform to the CSS3 standard, Gecko 2.0