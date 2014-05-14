clear (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Description
The
clear attribute is a deprecated (presentational) attribute that’s used to clear any preexisting right or left alignments. It ensures that the content after the
br element appears beneath the baseline of the previously aligned element; the
br doesn’t just create a line break in the content that’s flowing around the right- or left-aligned element.
In the past, this approach would most often have been used to stop content wrapping around a right- or left-aligned image or table.
The correct way of managing alignment issues is to use the CSS
float property, rather than the HTML
align attribute. To clear elements, we use the CSS
clear property like so:
<br clear="left"/> the old-fashioned HTML way <br style="clear:left;"/> the CSS way
Note that you should avoid inline CSS styles—the inline style above is provided for direct comparison purposes only.
Example
This example shows a
br with which a
clear attribute is used to take content below a right-aligned image:
<p><img src="pool.jpg" alt="sitting by the pool" align="right"/> The rest of the day was a lazy one, partly spent by the complex pool, partly inside watching British TV, but we couldn't be doing this for the rest of the holiday. Already we were missing having the car! <br clear="all"/> I decided to check out what the weather would be doing for the next few days, as that would help us make any decisions about future excursions. </p>
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns