Video: Unleash 3D rendering with WebGL and Microsoft Edge

With the raw power delivered by WebGL, 3D on the web is now a viable option. During this presentation by David Cathue, we will see how to start using WebGL from scratch. Then, using Babylon.js, we will discover how to integrate the browser in your creation pipeline in order to create great 3d worlds that can be seen on a wide variety of devices.

This presentation was filmed at Microsoft’s Web Summit 2015 conference.