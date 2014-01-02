A Look at Ruby 2.1
Ruby
In this article, we take a look at the spanking new features of Ruby 2.1. It was first announced by Matz at the Barcelona Ruby Conference (BaRuCo) 2013. We’ll be focusing on Ruby 2.1.0, which was released over the holiday.
Hopefully, by the end of the article, you’ll be very excited about Ruby 2.1!
Getting Ruby 2.1
The best way to learn and explore the various features is to follow along with the examples. To do that, you need to get yourself a copy of the latest Ruby 2.1:
If you are on
rvm:
(You need to run
rvm get head to get 2.1.0 final installed)
$ rvm get head
$ rvm install ruby-2.1.0
$ rvm use ruby-2.1.0
or if you are on
rbenv:
$ rbenv install 2.1.0
$ rbenv rehash
$ rbenv shell 2.1.0
Note that for
rbenv users, you probably want to do a
rbenv shell --unset after you are done playing with the examples – unless you like to live on the the bleeding edge. Or you could simply just close the terminal window.
Let’s make sure that we are both using the same version:
$ ruby -v
ruby 2.1.0dev (2013-11-23 trunk 43807) [x86_64-darwin13.0]
So, What’s New?
Here is the list of features we’ll tackle today. For a more comprehensive list, take a look at the release notes for Ruby 2.1.0.
- Rational Number and Complex Number Literals
def‘s return value
- Refinements
- Required Keyword Arguments
- Garbage Collector
- Object Allocation Tracing
- Exception#cause
1. Rational Number and Complex Number Literals
In previous versions of Ruby, it was a hassle to work with complex numbers:
% irb
irb(main):001:0> RUBY_VERSION
=> "2.0.0"
irb(main):002:0> Complex(2, 3)
=> (2+3i)
irb(main):003:0> (2+3i)
SyntaxError: (irb):3: syntax error, unexpected tIDENTIFIER, expecting ')'
(2+3i)
^
from /usr/local/var/rbenv/versions/2.0.0-p247/bin/irb:12:in `<main>'
Now, with the introduction of the
i suffix:
% irb
irb(main):001:0> RUBY_VERSION
=> "2.1.0"
irb(main):002:0> (2+3i)
=> (2+3i)
irb(main):003:0> (2+3i) + Complex(5, 4i)
=> (3+3i)
Working with rationals is also more pleasant. Previously, you had to use floats if you wanted to work with fractions or use the
Rational class. The
r suffix improves the situation by providing a shorthand for the
Rational class.
Therefore, instead of:
irb(main):001:0> 2/3.0 + 5/4.0
=> 1.9166666666666665
We could write this instead:
irb(main):002:0> 2/3r + 5/4r
=> (23/12)
2.
def‘s Return Value
In previous versions of Ruby, the return value of a method definition has always been
nil:
% irb
irb(main):001:0> RUBY_VERSION
=> "2.0.0"
irb(main):002:0> def foo
irb(main):003:1> end
=> nil
In Ruby 2.1.0, method definitions return a symbol:
irb(main):001:0> RUBY_VERSION
=> "2.1.0"
irb(main):002:0> def foo
irb(main):003:1> end
=> :foo
How is this useful? So far, one of the use cases I’ve come across is how
private methods are defined. I’ve always disliked the way Ruby defines private methods:
module Foo
def public_method
end
private
def a_private_method
end
end
The problem I have with this is when classes get really long (despite our best intentions), it is sometimes easy to miss out that
private keyword.
What is interesting is that
private can take in a symbol:
module Foo
def public_method
end
def some_other_method
end
private :some_other_method
private
def a_private_method
end
end
Foo.private_instance_methods
=> [:some_other_method, :a_private_method]
Now, we can simply combine the fact that
def returns a symbol and
private takes in a symbol:
module Foo
def public_method
end
private def some_other_method
end
private def a_private_method
end
end
Foo.private_instance_methods
=> [:some_other_method, :a_private_method]
If you are interested in the implementation of this new feature, check out this blog post.
3. Refinements
Refinements are no longer experimental in Ruby 2.1. If you are new to refinements, it helps to compare it to monkey patching. In Ruby, all classes are open. This means that we can happily add methods to an existing class.
To appreciate the havoc this can cause, let’s redefine
String#count (The original definition is here):
class String
def count
Float::INFINITY
end
end
If you were to paste the above into
irb, every string returns
Infinity when
count-ed:
irb(main):001:0> "I <3 Monkey Patching".count
=> Infinity
Refinements provide an alternate way to scope scope our modifications. Let’s make something slightly more useful:
module Permalinker
refine String do
def permalinkify
downcase.split.join("-")
end
end
end
class Post
using Permalinker
def initialize(title)
@title = title
end
def permalink
@title.permalinkify
end
end
First, we define a module,
Permalinker that
refines the String class with a new method. This method implements a cutting edge permalink algorithm.
In order to use our refinement, we simply add
using Permalinker into our example
Post class. After that, we could treat as if the
String class has the
permalinkify method.
Let’s see this in action:
irb(main):002:0> post = Post.new("Refinements are pretty awesome")
irb(main):002:0> post.permalink
=> "refinements-are-pretty-awesome"
To prove that
String#permalinkify only exists within the scope of the
Post class, let’s try using that method elsewhere and watch the code blow up:
irb(main):023:0> "Refinements are not globally scoped".permalinkify
NoMethodError: undefined method `permalinkify' for "Refinements are not globally scoped":String
from (irb):23
from /usr/local/var/rbenv/versions/2.1.0/bin/irb:11:in `<main>'
4. Required Keyword Arguments
In Ruby 2.0, keyword arguments were introduced:
def permalinkfiy(str, delimiter: "-")
str.downcase.split.join(delimiter)
end
Unfortunately, there wasn’t a way to mark
str as being required. That’s set to change in Ruby 2.1. In order to mark an argument as required, simply leave out the default value like so:
def permalinkify(str:, delimiter: "-")
str.downcase.split.join(delimiter)
end
If we fill in all the required arguments, everything works as expected. However if we leave something out, an
ArgumentError gets thrown:
irb(main):001:0> permalinkify(str: "Required keyword arguments have arrived!", delimiter: "-lol-")
=> "required-lol-keyword-lol-arguments-lol-have-lol-arrived!"
irb(main):002:0> permalinkify(delimiter: "-lol-")
ArgumentError: missing keyword: str
from (irb):49
from /usr/local/var/rbenv/versions/2.1.0/bin/irb:11:in `<main>'
5. Restricted Generational Garbage Collector (RGenGC)
Ruby 2.1 has a new garbage collector that uses a generational garbage collection algorithm.
The key idea and observation is that objects that are most recently created often die young. Therefore, we can split objects into young and old based on whether they survive a garbage collection run. This way, the garbage collector can concentrate on freeing up memory on the young generation.
In the event we run out of memory even after garbage collecting the young generation (minor GC), the garbage collector will then proceed on to the old generation (major GC).
Prior to Ruby 2.1, Ruby’s garbage collector was running a conservative stop-the-world mark and sweep algorithm. In Ruby 2.1, we are still using the mark and sweep algorithm to garbage collect the young/old generations. However, because we have lesser objects to mark the marking time decreases, which leads to improved collector performance.
There are caveats, however. In order to preserve compatibility with C extensions, the Ruby core team could not implement a “full” generational garbage collection algorithm. In particular, they could not implement the moving garbage collection algorithm – hence the “restricted”.
That said, it is very encouraging to see the Ruby core team taking garbage collection performance very seriously. For more details, do check out this excellent presentation by Koichi Sasada.
6. Exception#cause
Charles Nutter, who implemented this feature, explains it best:
Often when a lower-level API raises an exception, we would like to re-raise a different exception specific to our API or library. Currently in Ruby, only our new exception is ever seen by users; the original exception is lost forever, unless the user decides to dig around our library and log it.
We need a way to have an exception carry a “cause” along with it.
Here is an example of how
Exception#cause works:
class ExceptionalClass
def exceptional_method
cause = nil
begin
raise "Boom!"" # RuntimeError raised
rescue => e
raise StandardError, "Ka-pow!"
end
end
end
begin
ExceptionalClass.new.exceptional_method
rescue Exception => e
puts "Caught Exception: #{e.message} [#{e.class}]"
puts "Caused by : #{e.cause.message} [#{e.cause.class}]"
end
This is what you will get:
Caught Exception: Ka-pow! [StandardError]
Caused by : Boom! [RuntimeError]
7. Object Allocation Tracing
If you have a bloated Ruby application, it is usually a non-trivial task to pinpoint the exact source of the problem. MRI Ruby still doesn’t have profiling tools that can rival, for example, the JRuby profiler.
Fortunately, work has begun to provide object allocation tracing to MRI Ruby.
Here’s an example:
require 'objspace'
class Post
def initialize(title)
@title = title
end
def tags
%w(ruby programming code).map do |tag|
tag.upcase
end
end
end
ObjectSpace.trace_object_allocations_start
a = Post.new("title")
b = a.tags
ObjectSpace.trace_object_allocations_stop
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_sourcefile(a) # post.rb
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_sourceline(a) # 16
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_class_path(a) # Class
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_method_id(a) # new
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_sourcefile(b) # post.rb
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_sourceline(b) # 9
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_class_path(b) # Array
puts ObjectSpace.allocation_method_id(b) # map
Although knowing that we can obtain this information is great, it is not immediately obvious how this could be useful to you, the developer.
Enter the
allocation_stats gem written by Sam Rawlins.
Let’s install it:
% gem install allocation_stats
Fetching: allocation_stats-0.1.2.gem (100%)
Successfully installed allocation_stats-0.1.2
Parsing documentation for allocation_stats-0.1.2
Installing ri documentation for allocation_stats-0.1.2
Done installing documentation for allocation_stats after 0 seconds
1 gem installed
Here’s the same example as before, except that we are using
allocation_stats this time:
require 'allocation_stats'
class Post
def initialize(title)
@title = title
end
def tags
%w(ruby programming code).map do |tag|
tag.upcase
end
end
end
stats = AllocationStats.trace do
post = Post.new("title")
post.tags
end
puts stats.allocations(alias_paths: true).to_text
Running this produces a nicely formatted table:
sourcefile sourceline class_path method_id memsize class
---------- ---------- ---------- --------- ------- ------
post.rb 10 String upcase 0 String
post.rb 10 String upcase 0 String
post.rb 10 String upcase 0 String
post.rb 9 Array map 0 Array
post.rb 9 Post tags 0 Array
post.rb 9 Post tags 0 String
post.rb 9 Post tags 0 String
post.rb 9 Post tags 0 String
post.rb 17 Class new 0 Post
post.rb 17 0 String
Sam gave a wonderful presentation that looks into more details of the
allocation_stats gem.
Happy Holidays!
Ruby 2.1 is scheduled to be released on Christmas day. If everything goes well, it would make for a wonderful present for all Rubyists. I am especially excited to see improvements in Ruby’s garbage collector, and also better profiling capabilities baked into the language that allow for the building of better profiling tools.
Happy coding and happy holidays!
Benjamin is a Software Engineer at EasyMile, Singapore where he spends most of his time wrangling data pipelines and automating all the things. He is the author of The Little Elixir and OTP Guidebook and Mastering Ruby Closures Book. Deathly afraid of being irrelevant, is always trying to catch up on his ever-growing reading list. He blogs, codes and tweets.
