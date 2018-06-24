  1. blogs
Learn Angular: The Collection, Released June 2018

Angular is not just a framework, but rather a platform that empowers developers to build applications for the web, mobile, and the desktop.

This collection is a set of books aimed at getting you up to speed with Angular. It contains:

This book is for all front-end developers who want to become proficient with Angular and its related tools. You’ll need to be familiar with HTML and CSS and have a reasonable level of understanding of JavaScript in order to follow the discussion.

