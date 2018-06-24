Learn Angular: The Collection, Released June 2018
Angular is not just a framework, but rather a platform that empowers developers to build applications for the web, mobile, and the desktop.
This collection is a set of books aimed at getting you up to speed with Angular. It contains:
- Learn Angular: Your First Week, a collection of articles introducing Angular
- Learn Angular: Build a Todo App, an in-depth project tutorial that builds a complete Angular application from start to finish
- Learn Angular: 4 Angular Projects presents four practical Angular projects
- Learn Angular: Related Tools & Skills contains a collection of articles outlining essential tools and skills that every modern JavaScript developer should know.
This book is for all front-end developers who want to become proficient with Angular and its related tools. You’ll need to be familiar with HTML and CSS and have a reasonable level of understanding of JavaScript in order to follow the discussion.
Where To Buy
Get the collection on Amazon or on SitePoint Premium – all our books and courses for only $9 a month.
