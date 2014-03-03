jquery validate date of birth format dd-mm-yy
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
jquery validation for dob to specific format ie dd-mm-yy
$.validator.addMethod("dateFormat",
function(value, element) {
return value.match(/^dd?-dd?-dd$/);
},
"Please enter a date in the format dd-mm-yyyy.");
And then on your form add:
$('#myForm')
.validate({
rules : {
myDate : {
dateFormat: true
}
}
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
