JavaScript Snippet Force a DOM Element Redraw/Repaint

JavaScript code snippet to force a DOM element redraw/repaint. A bit hacky but useful as a last resort.

var element = document.getElementById('id'); var n = document.createTextNode(' '); var disp = element.style.display; // don't worry about previous display style element.appendChild(n); element.style.display = 'none'; setTimeout(function(){ element.style.display = disp; n.parentNode.removeChild(n); },20); // you can play with this timeout to make it as short as possible

Using Transit.js

If your using a transition plugin like transit.js this also works:

$('#element') .transition({ x: '-500px', easing: 'snap', duration:'0' }) .transition({ x: '0', easing: 'snap', duration:'0' }) .css('z-index','10');

