Interesting Web Finds – FEB 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web dev stuff found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.
BrowserStack
Live, Web-Based Browser Testing. I also tried it out and did a quick review.
w2ui
New JavaScript UI library. This library is a set of interrellated jQuery plugins. It is not a adhoc port to jQuery, but was initially developed with jQuery in mind. There is no support of other frameworks such as prototype or dojo.
MelonHTML5
Create image preloading for your websites in seconds. Works across all modern web browsers and mobile devices.
CSS3 please!
The Cross-Browser CSS3 Rule Generator
5G Blacklist 2013
It is a simple, flexible blacklist that checks all URI requests against a series of carefully constructed HTAccess directives.
Docverter
It is a document conversion server with an HTTP interface. It wrap the following open source software in a JRuby app: Pandoc, Flying Saucer, Calibre.
Move the Web Foroward
Here are some great resources to walk you through how browsers work, and help keep you up to date on their improvements.
IEBlog
All about IE!
modern.IE
Meet IE10. See and entirely new Internet Explorer – bulit for touch with HTML5 CSS3 web standards.
HTML5 Rocks Tutorials
Behind the scenes of modern web browsers.
BUILD 2012
50 Performance Tricks to make your HTML5 Applications and Sites faster.
Scripty2
A powerful, flexible JavaScript framework to help you write your own delicious visual effects & user interfaces.
ScreenFly
Test your website on any screen size including desktops, tablets, televisions, and mobile phones.
PrismJS
A new lightweight, extensible syntax highlighter, built with modern web standards in mind.
Console++
Makes your console awesomeR. Colours, logging level and shit like that.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
