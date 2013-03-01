Interesting Web Finds – FEB 2013

Some cool web dev stuff found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.

Also see:

BrowserStack

Live, Web-Based Browser Testing. I also tried it out and did a quick review.



Source + Demo

w2ui

New JavaScript UI library. This library is a set of interrellated jQuery plugins. It is not a adhoc port to jQuery, but was initially developed with jQuery in mind. There is no support of other frameworks such as prototype or dojo.



SourceDemo

MelonHTML5

Create image preloading for your websites in seconds. Works across all modern web browsers and mobile devices.



SourceDemo

CSS3 please!

The Cross-Browser CSS3 Rule Generator



Source + Demo

5G Blacklist 2013

It is a simple, flexible blacklist that checks all URI requests against a series of carefully constructed HTAccess directives.



SourceDemo

Docverter

It is a document conversion server with an HTTP interface. It wrap the following open source software in a JRuby app: Pandoc, Flying Saucer, Calibre.



Source + Demo

Move the Web Foroward

Here are some great resources to walk you through how browsers work, and help keep you up to date on their improvements.



Source + Demo

IEBlog

All about IE!



Source

modern.IE

Meet IE10. See and entirely new Internet Explorer – bulit for touch with HTML5 CSS3 web standards.



Source

HTML5 Rocks Tutorials

Behind the scenes of modern web browsers.



Source

BUILD 2012

50 Performance Tricks to make your HTML5 Applications and Sites faster.



Source

Scripty2

A powerful, flexible JavaScript framework to help you write your own delicious visual effects & user interfaces.



SourceDemo

ScreenFly

Test your website on any screen size including desktops, tablets, televisions, and mobile phones.



Source + Demo

PrismJS

A new lightweight, extensible syntax highlighter, built with modern web standards in mind.



SourceDemo

Console++

Makes your console awesomeR. Colours, logging level and shit like that.



Source + Demo