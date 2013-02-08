Introducing the New HTML5 <main> Element
When was the last time we received a new element? HTML5 introduced just nine new structural tags and they’ve been stable for several years:
section,
article,
aside,
hgroup,
header,
footer,
nav,
figure and
figcaption. There are another 20 or so content elements including
video,
audio,
canvas,
progress etc.
Today, we have a new structural element to learn: <main> According to the recent W3C specification:
The main element represents the main content of the body of a document or application. The main content area consists of content that is directly related to or expands upon the central topic of a document or central functionality of an application.
Authors must not include more than one main element in a document.
Authors must not include the main element as a child of an article, aside, footer, header or nav element.
main marks the meaty content within your page, i.e. the target of a “skip to” link. You’ll probably use
main where you had a content wrapper before; it will replace tags such as
<div id="main">,
<div id="page"> or
<div id="wrapper">. If you’re using ARIA, you’d use it for the element where
role="main" is defined…
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Using main</title>
</head>
<body>
<header>My page</header>
<nav>
<a href="#">Home</a>
</nav>
<main>
<article>
<h1>My article</h1>
<p>Content</p>
</article>
<aside>
<p>More information</p>
</aside>
</main>
<footer>Copyright 2013</footer>
</body>
</html>
Browser Support
While
main is new, most browsers support unrecognized tags. However, you will need to apply a block style in your CSS, i.e.
main
{
display: block
}
This is may become unnecessary as browsers evolve (
main is supported in Chrome and Firefox nightly builds), but there’s little harm retaining it.
The element’s also been added to the html5shiv so it will work in IE6, 7 and 8. You may need to download the new version if you’re using a locally-hosted file.
Can you use <main> today?
The element has been surprisingly controversial. It’s been argued that it’s unnecessary and pages should permit more than one
main tag. But it’s here to stay and I think it will be useful. Just ensure you’ve thoroughly tested your new site prior to going live!
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
