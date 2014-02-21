In the first and second parts of this series, we focused on AngularJS controllers and directives. In this part, we’ll focus on the two-way data binding feature of AngularJS.

Data Binding in AngularJS

Angular’s data binding allows changes to a model to be automatically reflected in the view, and vice versa. A detailed explanation of AngularJS data binding can be found here.

We will be adding a few features to our visualization app. First, we’ll add a drop down where we can select the type of graph. Let’s add a few charts in the drop down. Open up index.html and add a select element as shown below:

<select id="chartType"></select>

If we want, we can define the options for the dropdown in HTML only, but let’s do it the Angular way. Open up controllers.js , and define the options as shown below.

$scope.chartTypes = [ {typeName: 'PieChart', typeValue: 'PieChart'}, {typeName: 'BarChart', typeValue: 'BarChart'}, {typeName: 'ScatterChart', typeValue: 'ScatterChart'}, {typeName: 'LineChart', typeValue: 'LineChart'} ]; $scope.chartType = $scope.chartTypes[0];

Now, controllers.js looks like this:

'use strict'; /* Controllers */ google.load('visualization', '1', {packages: ['corechart']}); google.setOnLoadCallback(function() { angular.bootstrap(document.body, ['myApp']); }); angular.module('myApp.controllers', []). controller('MyCtrl1', ['$scope',function($scope) { var data = google.visualization.arrayToDataTable([ ['Year', 'Sales', 'Expenses'], ['2004', 1000, 400], ['2005', 1170, 460], ['2006', 660, 1120], ['2007', 1030, 540] ]); var options = { title: 'Company Performance' }; var chart = {}; chart.data = data; chart.options = options; $scope.chartTypes = [ {typeName: 'LineChart', typeValue: '1'}, {typeName: 'BarChart', typeValue: '2'}, {typeName: 'ColumnChart', typeValue: '3'}, {typeName: 'PieChart', typeValue: '4'} ]; $scope.chartType = $scope.chartTypes[0]; $scope.chart = chart; }]) .controller('MyCtrl2', [function() { }]);

Now, we need to bind chartTypes to the drop down. In AngularJS, we can bind options to a drop down using ngOptions. We also need to bind chartType to the selected value in the drop down, and for that we use ngModel. So, add attributes named ng-options and ng-model to the drop down, as shown below.

<select id="chartType" ng-model="chartType" ng-options="c.typeName for c in chartTypes"> </select>

ng-options iterates over the values in chartTypes and binds each typeName to the drop down. Before running the node server, we need to modify the ng-controller value such that it is attached to the body element. The resulting index.html file is shown below.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>My AngularJS App</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/app.css" /> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.google.com/jsapi"></script> </head> <body ng-controller="MyCtrl1"> <div g-chart></div> <select id="chartType" ng-model="chartType" ng-options="c.typeName for c in chartTypes"> </select> <div>Angular seed app: v<span app-version></span></div> <script src="lib/angular/angular.js"></script> <script src="lib/angular/angular-route.js"></script> <script src="js/app.js"></script> <script src="js/services.js"></script> <script src="js/controllers.js"></script> <script src="js/filters.js"></script> <script src="js/directives.js"></script> </body> </html>

Next, start the node server using the following command.

node scripts/web-server.js

By navigating to http://localhost:8000/app/index.html you should see the pre-populated drop down list.

Changing the Chart Type

We’re going to use ngChange to render our chart based on the section in the drop down list. Inside controllers.js define another $scope variable as shown below.

$scope.selectType = function(type) { $scope.chart.type = type.typeValue; }

We also want to set the default chart type:

chart.type = $scope.chartTypes[0].typeValue;

After adding ng-change to the select element, it should look like this:

<select id="chartType" ng-change="selectType(chartType)" ng-model="chartType" ng-options="c.typeName for c in chartTypes"> </select>

Changing the chart type causes the $scope.chart.type variable to be udpated. This change should be watched so that the chart changes accordingly. For that we have some thing called $scope.$watch , which watches for a change in the $scope . In directives.js , wrap the link callback, inside $scope.$watch as shown below.

link: function($scope, elm, attrs) { $scope.$watch('chart', function() { var chart = new google.visualization.LineChart(elm[0]); chart.draw($scope.chart.data, $scope.chart.options); }, true); }

This change causes every change to $scope.chart to trigger the callback function. Inside the $scope.$watch callback function, we need to check for $scope.chart.type and create a chart object accordingly. Modify the gChart directive in directives.js as shown below.

.directive('gChart',function() { return { restrict: 'A', link: function($scope, elm, attrs) { $scope.$watch('chart', function() { var type = $scope.chart.type; var chart = ''; if (type == '1') { chart = new google.visualization.LineChart(elm[0]); } else if (type == '2') { chart = new google.visualization.BarChart(elm[0]); } else if (type == '3') { chart = new google.visualization.ColumnChart(elm[0]); } else if (type == '4') { chart = new google.visualization.PieChart(elm[0]); } chart.draw($scope.chart.data, $scope.chart.options); },true); } }; });

Now, when you select a different chart type from the drop down, the chart is updated.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we implemented a drop down list and bound it using Angular’s two-way data binding. In our next tutorial, we’ll focus on adding some more features and bootstrapping the app to give it a feel good look. In the meantime, the code is available on GitHub, and a live demo is hosted on Heroku.