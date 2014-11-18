Whether you’re stuck in a soul-sucking job and are planning on leaving, or you’ve found yourself needing to build up your freelance business much quicker than planned due to outside influences, sometimes, you just need more clients — and fast.

In this Learnable screencast I will show you how to build up your freelance income and create a steady stream of clients.

You don’t necessarily have to know anything to get started, but you do need marketable skills such as writing, coding, design, etc.