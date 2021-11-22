Build a Code Snippet Web App with Next.js and FaunaDB
While programming, developers encounter problems requiring code reuse, leading to repetitive programming that can be time-wasting and reduces productivity. This gives rise to the need for reusable source code called “code snippets”. These snippets prevent repetitive code during programming, can be saved for future use, and are sharable.
In this tutorial, we’ll build a website to help users save daily code snippets using the Next.js web development framework, and powered by the Fauna database to handle the storage, manipulation, and display of code snippets. By working on this fun project, we’ll also learn how to create a basic CRUD app with Next.js and FaunaDB that could also be used for building other similar projects.
A working version of this project can be found at GitHub. To follow along, you’ll need Node installed on your machine, as well as a FaunaDB account and a Google account (for authentication).
Installing Dependencies
In this section, we’ll look at how to install Next.js using the
npx create-next-app command. This will initialize the Next CLI and build a new Next.js application.
We’ll also install the dependencies we’ll be using for the back end — FaunaDB and SWR — via the command line. SWR (state-while-revalidate) is a Next.js hook for fetching data. We’ll go into this in depth later in this tutorial.
Next.js installation
To install Next.js, enter the following command in the CLI:
npx create-next-app snippetapp
The above command creates a project directory called
snippetapp with the Next.js starter template, which contains the required files for coding with Next. When Next has finished installing, change into the newly created directory:
cd snippetapp
FaunaDB and SWR installation
To install Fauna, we’ll be using the following command in the CLI:
npm install --save faunadb
Then to install SWR:
npm install swr@0.3.8
With this, we’ve installed all the dependencies we’ll be using to build our application and can now proceed to set up our database on Fauna.
FaunaDB Setup
FaunaDB is a serverless, real-time database. It transforms a traditional database into a flexible data API that still retains the capabilities of a database and its performance while delivering secure and scalable access to app data.
Here, we’ll create a user account and set up the database to store the data we’ll be using in our snippet application.
Creating a user account
To create a user account, navigate to the Fauna signup page and create an account.
After creating a user account, you’ll be redirected to the dashboard.
Create the snippet database and collection
Here, we’ll create a database with the collections required to manage the code snippets of our application. Click on CREATE DATABASE. We’ll create a database called
snippets.
On the new page that opens, click on NEW COLLECTION and create a collection called
codesnippet.
After creating a collection, we get a page where we can create a document.
Here, you’ll click on NEW DOCUMENT. A JSON document will open, where you can enter the details, as pictured below.
{
name: "Prompt User",
description: "prompts the user",
language: "javascript",
code: "prompt('would you like to continue')"
}
Here, we define a snippet with attributes:
name,
description,
language and
code. Click on SAVE to save the new collection. We’ve successfully added a snippet to our database. Now we can proceed to getting our access credentials to use on our app.
Secret key creation
On the dashboard, click on Security. This opens up a new page to create our security key.
Here, we’ll set the role to “server” instead of “admin”, and you can give the key a name. Click on the SAVE button to generate your key.
Creating a
.env file
We’ll now create a
.env file within the directory of our project. This file will store our generated secret key. In the
.env file we have this:
FAUNA_SECRET = paste your key here
Creating a Code Snippet Page
In this section, we’ll build the display and upload page for the snippets, and also add functionality to it.
Open the project directory in your code editor and navigate to the
index.js file in your pages folder. Here we’ll clear out the code and start building our application:
import Head from "next/head"
import Image from "next/image"
import styles from "../styles/Home.module.css"
export default function Home() {
return (
<div className={styles.container}>
<Head>
<title>View Snippet</title>
<meta name="description" content="Generated by create next app" />
<link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" />
</Head>
<main className={styles.main}>
<h1 className={styles.title}>Re-usuable Code Snippets</h1>
<p className={styles.info}>Add your code snippets here...</p>
<button>Create new snippet</button>
</main>
</div>
)
}
Creating our Components
Now we’ll create a component file that will render our snippets. Create a folder named
component in your working directory and create a file named
Snippets.js within it with the following code:
import React from "react"
import styles from "../styles/Home.module.css"
function Snippets() {
return (
<div className={styles.cont}>
<p className={styles.lang}>language</p>
<h3 className={styles.name}>name of snippet</h3>
<p className={styles.descp}>description of snippet</p>
{/* Code will be displayed here*/}
<div className={styles.links}>
<a>Edit</a>
<a>Delete</a>
</div>
</div>
)
}
export default Snippets
Importing our components into the app
We’ll now add imports for this file in our
index.js:
import Snippets from "../components/Snippets"
And use it in our app:
<button>Create new snippet</button>
<Snippets/>
Styling our app
We can now style our page. Navigate to the
Home.module.css file in the
styles folder and replace the styles there with the following:
.container{
display: flex;
height: 100%;
min-height: 100vh;
background: rgb(48, 48, 255);
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
color: #fff;
font-family: Montserrat;
}
.cont{
color: #333;
margin-top: 5px;
background: rgb(214, 214, 214);
border-radius: 15px;
padding: 10px 15px;
}
.main button{
width: fit-content;
flex-grow: unset;
display: inline-block;
padding: 5px 10px;
outline: none;
border: none;
border-radius: 5%;
font-weight: bold;
color: rgb(48, 48, 255);
}
.main button:hover{
cursor: pointer;
}
.links{
margin-top: 10px;
}
.links a{
margin-left: 5px;
}
.links a:hover{
cursor: pointer;
}
Viewing Our App
At this point, you should be able to start the dev server with
npm run dev, visit http://localhost:3000, and see the skeleton of our app.
Setting up the Snippet Display Area
Next, we’ll create the display section for the snippet code. Create a new file called
Code.js in the components folder and import it into
Snippets.js:
import React from 'react'
import styles from '../styles/Home.module.css'
import Code from "./Code";
function Snippets() {
return (
<div className={styles.cont}>
<p className={styles.lang}>language</p>
<h3 className={styles.name}>name of snippet</h3>
<p className={styles.descp}>description of snippet</p>
{/* Code will be displayed here*/}
<Code />
<div className={styles.links}>
<a>Edit</a>
<a>Delete</a>
</div>
</div>
)
}
export default Snippets
For the syntax highlighting of the code, we’ll be using two packages, namely react-syntax-highlighter and react-copy-to-clipboard. We can download this via the CLI:
npm install react-syntax-highlighter react-copy-to-clipboard --save
Then in
Code.js:
import React from "react"
import { PrismLight as SyntaxHighlighter } from "react-syntax-highlighter"
import {atomDark} from "react-syntax-highlighter/dist/cjs/styles/prism"
import { CopyToClipboard } from "react-copy-to-clipboard"
import styles from "../styles/Home.module.css"
function Code() {
const codeString = "npm install import react from 'react'"
const [show, setshow] = React.useState(false)
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => setshow(!show)}>Show Code</button>
{show ? (
<div>
<CopyToClipboard text={codeString}>
<button className={styles.btn}>Copy</button>
</CopyToClipboard>
<SyntaxHighlighter language="javascript" style={atomDark}>
{codeString}
</SyntaxHighlighter>
</div>
) : null}
</div>
)
}
export default Code
Here, we created a component to display code with syntax highlighting. We’ve also added copy and toggle-show functionality. Now in the
styles file:
.btn{
left: 80%;
position: relative;
}
Testing the Code Blocks
To view this change, you can run
npm run dev in the command line and view it in your browser. We have the string “npm install import react from ‘react'” displayed with syntax highlighting as a code block. There’s also a button to hide and display the code snippet, and a button that allows us to copy the code from the code block.
FaunaDB Initialization
In this section, we’ll fetch data from our FaunaDB database to our app. Create a file called
Fauna.js in your project directory:
const faunadb = require("faunadb")
const faunaClient = new faunadb.Client({
secret: process.env.FAUNA_SECRET
})
const q = faunadb.query
const getResponse = async () => {
const { data } = await faunaClient.query(
q.Map(
q.Paginate(q.Documents(q.Collection("codesnippet"))),
q.Lambda("doc", q.Get(q.Var("doc")))
)
)
const snippets = data.map((snippet) => {
snippet.id = snippet.ref.id
delete snippet.ref
return snippet
})
return snippets
}
module.exports = {
getResponse,
}
Here, we’ve initialized FaunaDB with our secret key. We’ve also set up an
async request to query our collection and return the data. We’ve stored the returned data in a variable named
snippets, and deleted the ref to better structure the data. Other functionalities for creating, updating and deleting snippets will be added later in this tutorial.
Note that, if you’re getting an unauthorized error in the console, you may need to specify the domain name of the target endpoint. The default is
db.fauna.com, but since the introduction of Region Groups, three cloud domains are available. Use the correct domain for your database’s Region Group:
- Classic (US and EU):
db.fauna.com
- United States (US):
db.us.fauna.com
- Europe (EU):
db.eu.fauna.com
Example code:
const faunaClient = new faunadb.Client({
secret: process.env.FAUNA_SECRET,
domain: "db.eu.fauna.com"
})
Handling our API requests
We’ll also create a file to handle our API request for our database. Within the
api folder in
pages, create a file called
snippets.js with the following code:
import { getResponse } from "../../Fauna.js"
export default async function handler(req, res) {
console.log(req)
if (req.method !== "GET") {
return res.status(405)
}
try {
const snippets = await getResponse()
return res.status(200).json(snippets)
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
res.status(500).json({ msg: "Something went wrong." })
}
}
Above, we’ve simply set up a function to handle requests from our database. The snippets are returned as
Json and will log errors if any occur. In Next.js, any file stored in the
api folder is treated as API endpoints rather than a page and is rendered server-side.
What is SWR?
As said earlier, SWR (state-while-revalidate) is a Next.js hook for fetching data. It’s a perfect solution for fetching frequently updating data and is a good fit for our app.
Setting up SWR
We’ll use this to fetch data from FaunaDB. To use this, we need to import it into
index.js:
import useSWR from "swr"
export default function Home() {
const { data:snippets, mutate }=useSWR("api/snippets")
...
})
Here, we’ve imported SWR and used it to fetch data as set up in
snippets.js. We’ve then stored these snippets in the
snippets variable and will output them from there. We’ll now pass the
snippets to our
Snippets component to display:
- <Snippets />
+ {snippets &&
+ snippets.map((snippet) => (
+ <Snippets
+ key={snippet.id}
+ snippet={snippet}
+ snippetDeleted={mutate}
+ />
+ ))
+ }
Above, we’ve passed the key and snippet to
Snippets. We’ve also set up a
mutate property to update (re-fetch) snippets when a snippet is deleted. To use the passed data, we modify the
Snippets component with the following:
function Snippets({snippet}) {
return (
<div className={styles.cont}>
<p className={styles.lang}>{snippet.data.language}</p>
<h3 className={styles.name}>{snippet.data.name}</h3>
<p className={styles.descp}>{snippet.data.description}</p>
<Code snippet={snippet}/>
<div className={styles.links}>
<a>Edit</a>
<a>Delete</a>
</div>
</div>
)
}
Above, we’ve inserted the snippet language, name and description received from FaunaDB in our code. To get the code from Fauna in our app, we’ve also had to pass the snippet prop down to the
Code component.
Then in the
Code component:
function Code({snippet}){
...
<div>
<CopyToClipboard text={snippet.data.code}>
<button className={styles.btn}>Copy</button>
</CopyToClipboard>
<SyntaxHighlighter language="javascript" style={atomDark}>
{snippet.data.code}
</SyntaxHighlighter>
</div>
...
}
We’re now done with the
GetSnippet functionality. If we return to FaunaDB and create a new snippet, we see what’s pictured below.
{
"name": "console.log()",
"language": "javascript",
"description": "logs out data",
"code": "console.log('Hello, world!')"'
}
Running the Code
To run in the CLI:
npm run dev
If you open the page in your browser, you’ll have a result similar to the image below.
We’ve successfully created a snippet display page with functionalities to show and hide the code and copy the code snippet.
The Snippet Upload Page
We’ll need to create a link to the upload page from our home component. Next.js has provisions that make routing easier without you having to install
react-router and other dependencies as you would if using native React code.
In
index.js, we’ll import the
Link module from
next:
import Link from "next/link"
Then add it to our Create new snippet button:
- <button>Create new snippet</button>
+ <Link href="/upload">
+ <button>Create new snippet</button>
+ </Link>
We’ll create a new page in our
pages folder and name it
upload.js.
Back in our
Fauna.js file, we’ll create and also export a function to create snippets in our app:
const createSnippet = async (code, language, description, name) => {
return await faunaClient.query(q.Create(q.Collection("codesnippet"), {
data:{code, language, description, name}
}))
}
module.exports = {
getResponse,
createSnippet,
}
Here, we’ve created the function
createSnippet, which will take in some parameters and pass them as data in the new document that will be created in the database.
Adding a function to create snippets
We’ll also configure our endpoint to create snippets. Create a new file called
createSnippet.js in the
api folder and populate it with the following code:
import { createSnippet } from "../../Fauna"
export default async function handler(req, res) {
const { code, language, description, name } = req.body
if (req.method !== "POST") {
return res.status(405).json({msg:"unauthorized"})
}
try {
const createdSnippet = await createSnippet(code, language, description, name)
return res.status(200).json(createdSnippet)
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
res.status(500).json({msg:"unauthorized"})
}
}
Creating our upload page
We’ll now create the upload page in our
upload.js file. For our form to create snippets, we’ll be using the react-hook-form. We’ll install this via the CLI:
npm install react-hook-form
Then, in our
upload.js file:
import React from "react"
import { useForm } from "react-hook-form"
import { useRouter } from "next/router"
import style from "../styles/form.module.css"
import { Link } from "next/link"
function upload({ snippet }) {
const { register, handleSubmit, errors, reset } = useForm()
const router = useRouter()
const createSnippet = async (data) => {
const { code, language, description, name } = data
console.log(data)
try {
// code here to push to Fauna
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
return (
<div className={style.cont}>
<form
className={style.form}
onSubmit={handleSubmit(snippet ? updateSnippet : createSnippet)}
>
<div>
<label htmlFor="name">Name</label>
<input
className={style.input}
type="text"
id="name"
{...register("name", { required: true })}
/>
</div>
<div>
<label className={style.label} htmlFor="language">
language
</label>
<select
className={style.select}
type="text"
id="language"
{...register("language", { required: true })}
>
<option>Javascript</option>
<option>Html</option>
<option>CSS</option>
</select>
</div>
<div>
<label className={style.label} htmlFor="description">
description
</label>
<textarea
className={style.input}
rows={7}
type="text"
id="description"
placeholder="snippet description"
{...register("description", { required: true })}
/>
</div>
<div>
<label className={style.label} htmlFor="code">
Code
</label>
<textarea
className={style.input}
rows={8}
columns={8}
type="text"
id="code"
{...register("code", { required: true })}
placeholder="background: none;"
/>
</div>
<div>
<button className={style.button}>Submit</button>
<button className={style.button}>Cancel</button>
</div>
</form>
</div>
)
}
export default upload
Styling our Form
Above, we’ve created our form using the
react-hook-form package. We’ve used the
handleSubmit function
useForm() in the ternary operator. Upon submission of the form, it determines if the submission made is to create or update an existing snippet. With
register, we’ve added the required property to every field in our form. We’ve also added imports for a stylesheet named
form.module.css where we have the following styles for our form:
.form {
max-width: 800px;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
}
.cont{
background: rgb(48, 48, 255);
height: 100%;
min-height: 100vh;
padding: 10px 0 0 0;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.select,
.input {
display: block;
box-sizing: border-box;
width: 100%;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid black;
padding: 10px 15px;
margin-bottom: 15px;
font-size: 14px;
}
.label{
line-height: 2;
text-align: left;
display: block;
margin: 5px;
color: white;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 200;
}
.button {
background : #fff;
color: #444;
border: none;
border-radius: 5%;
margin-right: 8px;
}
Creating an API endpoint to create snippets
To send the data from our form to the FaunaDB database, add the following code to the
try...catch block in the
createSnippet function in
upload.js:
try {
await fetch("/api/createSnippet", {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify({ code, language, description, name }),
headers: {
"Content-type": "application/json"
},
})
router.push("/")
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
Testing our Form
Run the code and navigate to the upload page. Now if we add a new snippet to the form and click on Submit, we’ll see what’s pictured below.
When we navigate to our home component, we can see the created snippet.
Creating a Function to Edit Snippets
To create our edit snippet functionality, back in the
Fauna.js file we’ll create and export a function to handle this task:
const updateSnippet = async (id, code, language, description, name) => {
return await faunaClient.query(q.Update(q.Ref(q.Collection("codesnippet"), id), {
data: {code, language, name, description},
}))
}
module.exports = {
...
updateSnippet,
}
Creating an API endpoint to edit snippets
This function is similar to the
createSnippet function, but it also takes in a parameter of
id. It uses this ID to identify which snippets are to be edited. If the
id corresponds, we update the data with the other parameters. We’ll also create an endpoint file in the
api directory called
updateSnippet.js to handle the updates:
import { updateSnippet } from "../../Fauna"
export default async function handler(req, res) {
const { id, code, language, description, name } = req.body
if (req.method !== "PUT") {
return res.status(405).json({ msg: "unauthorized" })
}
try {
const updated = await updateSnippet(
id,
code,
language,
description,
name
)
return res.status(200).json(updated)
}
catch (error) {
console.log(error)
res.status(500).json({ msg: "unauthorized" })
}
}
Linking our Edit Button
Now, move over to the
Snippets component and modify this component to make use of this function. First, we’ll import the
Link module:
...
import Link from "next/link"
We also modify our
edit button:
- <a>Edit</a>
+ <Link href={`/edit/${snippet.id}`}>
+ <a>Edit</a>
+ </Link>
Handling the edit snippet
When clicked, it sends a request to the page
edit with the
id of the selected snippet. In the
pages folder, create a folder named
edit with a file
[id].js within it:
import { getSnippetById } from "../../Fauna"
import Upload from "../upload"
export default function Home({ snippet }) {
const email = ""
const user = ""
return (
<div>
<h3>Update a snippet</h3>
<Upload snippet={snippet} email={email} user={user}/>
</div>
)
}
export async function getServerSideProps(context) {
try {
//get and update record
const id = context.params.id
}
catch (error) {
console.log(error)
context.res.statusCode = 302
context.res.setHeader("Location", "/")
return {props: {}}
}
}
In
[id].js, we’re passing the code snippet as
props to the snippet upload page. However, this time the upload page will contain the data stored in the code snippet referenced by the
id. To fetch the snippet by ID, we’ll need to create the
getSnippetById function in the
Fauna.js file:
const getSnippetById = async (id) => {
const snippet = await faunaClient.query(q.Get(q.Ref(q.Collection("codesnippet"),id)))
snippet.id = snippet.ref.id
delete snippet.ref
return snippet
}
module.exports = {
getResponse,
createSnippet,
updateSnippet,
getSnippetById,
}
As we export the function, back in the
[id].js file, we can use it to fetch a particular snippet with its ID:
try {
const id = context.params.id;
const snippet = await getSnippetById(id);
return {
props: { snippet },
};
} catch (error) {
// as before
}
Modifying Stored Snippets
Now, in the
upload.js file, we’ll modify it to be able to access the stored data if a snippet is to be edited:
- const { register, handleSubmit, errors, reset } = useForm()
+ const { register, handleSubmit, errors, reset } = useForm({
+ defaultValues: {
+ code: snippet ? snippet.data.code : "",
+ language: snippet ? snippet.data.language : "",
+ description: snippet ? snippet.data.description : "",
+ name: snippet ? snippet.data.name : "",
+ }
+ })
The code above checks if the snippet has stored data in it. If it returns true, it returns the data to the parameters:
code,
language,
description and
code. If it returns
false, it returns an empty string.
Next, we’ll create a function to update the code snippet:
const createSnippet = async (data) => { ... }
const updateSnippet = async (data) => {
const { code, language, description, name } = data
const id = snippet.id
try {
await fetch("/api/updateSnippet", {
method: "PUT",
body: JSON.stringify({ code, language, description, name, id }),
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
})
router.push("/")
}
catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
return ( ,,, )
Testing Edit Snippet Functionality
If we run our code, we can edit the previously created code snippets by clicking on the Edit button, making changes to the data in the form and clicking on Submit.
Adding Delete Snippet Functionality
Now, if we return to the
Home component in our browser, we’re able to edit and update code snippets. We can finally add the final functionality to delete our code snippet. Create and export a new function —
deleteSnippet — in the
Fauna.js file:
const deleteSnippet = async (id) => {
return await faunaClient.query(q.Delete(q.Ref(q.Collection("codesnippet"),id)))
}
module.exports = {
...
deleteSnippet,
}
Creating API endpoint for the delete functionality
We’ll create another endpoint for this function in our
api folder called
deleteSnippet.js and populate it with the following code:
import { deleteSnippet } from "../../Fauna"
export default async function handler(req, res) {
if (req.method !== "DELETE") {
return res.status(405).json({ msg: "unauthorized" })
}
const { id } = req.body
try {
const deleted = await deleteSnippet(id)
return res.status(200).json(deleted)
}
catch (error) {
console.log(error)
res.status(500).join({ msg: "error occured" })
}
}
Then, we modify the
Snippets.js file to add the new functionality:
function Snippets({ snippet, snippetDeleted }) {
...
}
Then create a
deleteSnippet function to fetch the endpoint from the
api and delete the snippet referenced by the ID:
function Snippets({snippet, snippetDeleted}) {
const deleteSnippet = async () => {
try {
await fetch("/api/deleteSnippet", {
method: "DELETE",
body: JSON.stringify({ id: snippet.id }),
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
});
snippetDeleted();
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
};
return (
<div className={styles.cont}>
<p className={styles.lang}>{snippet.data.language}</p>
<h3 className={styles.name}>{snippet.data.name}</h3>
<p className={styles.descp}>{snippet.data.description}</p>
<Code snippet={snippet}/>
<div className={styles.links}>
<Link href={`/edit/${snippet.id}`}>
<a>Edit</a>
</Link>
<a onClick={deleteSnippet}>Delete</a>
</div>
</div>
)
}
We’ve also updated the anchor element to call the
deleteSnippet function when it’s clicked.
Testing Delete Functionality
We’ve added functionality to delete code snippets. We can now delete snippets by clicking on the Delete button in our app.
This concludes the functionalities for the snippet app. We’ll now proceed to add authentication measures to our app to enable only authorized users to create or modify snippets in our app.
User Authentication
Why do we need authentication? Currently, users can create snippets but they can also delete and modify snippets they didn’t create. We’ll need to provide a means to authorize users to access our site — and so the need for user authentication.
We’ll install next-auth for authentication via our CLI:
npm i next-auth
We’ll be using a JWT token for our authentication. JWT is a standard used to create access tokens for an application.
Create a folder named
auth in your
api folder and within it, create a file
[...nextauth].js with the following code in it:
import NextAuth from "next-auth"
import GoogleProvider from "next-auth/providers/google"
export default NextAuth({
providers: [
GoogleProvider({
clientId: process.env.GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: process.env.GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET,
authorizationUrl: "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/v2/auth?prompt=consent&access_type=offline&response_type=code",
})
],
jwt: {
encryption: true
},
secret: process.env.secret,
callbacks: {
async jwt(token, account) {
if (account ?.accessToken) {
token.accessToken = account.accessToken
}
return token
},
redirect: async (url, _baseUrl)=>{
if (url === "/profile") {
return Promise.resolve("/")
}
return Promise.resolve("/")
}
}
})
After this, we’ll wrap up our components in the
_app.js file:
import '../styles/globals.css'
import {Provider} from "next-auth/client"
function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
return (
<Provider session={pageProps.session}>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</Provider>
)
}
export default MyApp
Handling Authentication
We’ll modify our
Home component in
index.js to return to our component if the user is authenticated, else it returns a button that leads to the authentication page:
import {signIn, signOut, useSession} from "next-auth/client"
...
Then within
Home:
export default function Home() {
const { data:snippets, mutate }=useSWR("api/snippets")
const [session, loadingSession] = useSession()
if (loadingSession) {
<>
<p>...authenticating</p>
</>
}
...
}
The code above checks if the app is
loadingSession. If true, it returns the
p tag block, else it returns the rest of our app if there is
session. Next, we’ll render the “sign in” if there’s no session:
return (
<div className={styles.container}>
<Head> ... </Head>
{!session && (
<>
<h1>Sign in to access snippet app</h1>
<button onClick={() => signIn()}>Sign In</button>
</>
)}
{session && (
<>
<main className={styles.main}>
<h3>welcome {session.user.email}</h3>
<button onClick={() => signOut()}>Sign Out</button>
...
</main>
</>
)}
</div>
)
To make use of the “Google login service”, we need access credentials from the Google cloud console. To get this, sign into your Google account and navigate to the Google Cloud console. Click on CREATE PROJECT on the page, enter the name of your project, and click on Create.
On the new page that opens, click on + CREATE CREDENTIALS in the top menu bar and finally select OAuth client ID in the dropdown menu.
On the page that opens, you’ll get a notification with a button asking you to “Configure Consent Screen”. Click on this button.
On the next page, Select External under the user type and click on Create. Enter the required fields for your “App name” and “Email” and click on Save and Continue.
In the Scopes and Test users sections, scroll down and click on Save and Continue.
Finally, click on Head back to dashboard and click on the Publish button.
Now, we can create our key by clicking on Credentials in the side menu, then Create Credentials in the top menu bar. Select Oauth Client ID in the dropdown and you’ll get a page requesting the application type.
Select Web Application then, under “Authorized JavaScript origins”, click Add URI and enter
http://localhost. Finally, under “Authorized redirect URIs”, click Add URI and enter
http://localhost/api/auth/callback/google in the field, before clicking on Create.
Copy the client ID and the client secret from the popup that opens and add them to the
.env file:
GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID=id
GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET=secret
We can now log in using Google authentication to our app. Also, we’ll set up our
upload.js file as a protected route so that unauthorized users can’t create new snippets:
import { getSession } from "next-auth/client"
function Upload({ snippet, user }) { ... }
export async function getServerSideProps(context) {
const session = await getSession(context)
if (!session) {
context.res.writeHead(302, { Location: "/" })
context.res.end()
return {}
}
return {
props: {
user: session.user,
}
}
}
export default Upload;
Testing User Authentication
If we run our app with the
npm run dev command, at first we’ll get a page requesting us to “sign in”. We can’t navigate to the upload page via the
/upload path in our URL. We can only access our app when we use the Google login feature to sign in to our app.
Authorizing Users to Create a Snippet
Finally, we’ll modify the
createSnippet functionality to add the user email to the database and then we’ll only show the Edit and Delete buttons if the email corresponds.
In
Fauna.js, alter the
createSnippet function like so:
const createSnippet = async (code, language, description, name, mail) => {
return await faunaClient.query(q.Create(q.Collection("codesnippet"), {
data:{code, language, description, name, mail}
}))
}
In the
createSnippet.js file, make the following changes:
- const { code, language, description, name } = req.body;
+ const { code, language, description, name, mail } = req.body;
- const createdSnippet = await createSnippet(code, language, description, name);
+ const createdSnippet = await createSnippet(code, language, description, name, mail);
In
upload.js:
function upload({ snippet, user }) {
+ const email = user.email;
...
}
And alter the
createSnippet function and the
updateSnippet function, as follows:
const createSnippet = async (data) => {
const { code, language, description, name, mail } = data;
console.log(data)
try {
await fetch("/api/createSnippet", {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify({ code, language, description, name, mail:email }),
headers: {
"Content-type": "application/json"
},
})
router.push("/")
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
const updateSnippet = async (data) => {
const { code, language, description, name } = data
const id = snippet.id
try {
await fetch("/api/updateSnippet", {
method: "PUT",
body: JSON.stringify({ code, language, description, name, mail:email }),
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
})
router.push("/")
}
catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
We can now proceed with making the Edit and Delete buttons only display if the email corresponds.
First, we pass the
user.mail as props to the
Snippet component in
index.js:
<Snippets
key={snippet.id}
snippet={snippet}
snippetDeleted={mutate}
+ email={session.user.email}
/>
Then in
Snippet.js:
function Snippets({ snippet, snippetDeleted, email }) {
...
{email == snippet.data.mail && (
<>
<div className={styles.links}>
<Link href={`/edit/${snippet.id}`}>
<a>Edit</a>
</Link>
<a onClick={deleteSnippet}>Delete</a>
</div>
</>
)}
...
}
Testing Our App
Run
npm run dev in the CLI and open up the app in your browser. Now, if you create a new snippet, the user email is added to the database. If the email doesn’t correspond, the Edit and Delete buttons aren’t shown on the snippet display page. You can test this by logging in with a different email address than the one used to create the code snippets.
Conclusion
We’ve finally come to the end of this tutorial. We’ve learned how to build a CRUD app with Next.js and FaunaDB, and how to perform CRUD operations based on user authentication.
To check out the full code, visit the GitHub repository.
I am a web developer and technical writer. I build scalable web architectures and love authoring creative content.