border-style (CSS property)

Syntax border-style : { { none | hidden | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset } 1 to 4 values | inherit } ;

Description

The shorthand property border-style sets the style of the border on all four sides of an element using the values specified. Each border can have its own value—refer to the mnemonic (TRouBLe) in Shorthand Properties for an easy way to remember the shorthand order.

Borders are placed on top of the element’s background.

Example This style rule assigns a solid border

to the top, a dashed border to the bottom, and a dotted border to the

left- and right-hand sides of paragraphs within the element with ID

"example" : #example p { border-style: solid dotted dashed; }