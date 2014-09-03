border-style (CSS property)
Syntax
Description
The shorthand property
border-style sets the style of the border on all four sides of an element using the values specified. Each border can have its own value—refer to the mnemonic (TRouBLe) in Shorthand Properties for an easy way to remember the shorthand order.
Borders are placed on top of the element’s background.
Example
This style rule assigns a solid border
to the top, a dashed border to the bottom, and a dotted border to the
left- and right-hand sides of paragraphs within the element with ID
"example":
#example p {
border-style: solid dotted dashed;
}
Value
-
nonemeans no border will show, and the computed
border-widthis zero.
-
-
hiddenhas the same meaning as
none, except when it refers to table borders in cases where two cells share a border, and the table cells have collapsed borders (
border-collapse:collapse;). The value
hiddenensures that no border is drawn, since
hiddentakes precedence over all other border styles. If
nonehad been used for one border in the cell, the border would still be drawn, as the adjacent cell’s border would take precedence. See Table Formatting for more information.
-
-
dottedimplements the border as a series of dots.
-
-
dashedimplements the border as a series of dashes.
-
-
solidimplements the border as a solid line.
-
-
doubleimplements the border as two solid lines. The sum of the two border widths and the space between them equals the value that has been set for
border-width.
-
-
grooveis a three-dimensional effect that gives the impression that the border is carved into the canvas.
-
-
ridgeis a 3D effect that has the opposite effect of
groove, in that the border appears to protrude from the canvas.
-
-
insetis a 3D effect that gives the impression that the box is embedded into the canvas. When it’s used on tables to which the separated borders model has been applied, the
insetvalue appears to make the whole box look as though it were embedded into the canvas. When used with the collapsing border model, it’s treated the same as the value
ridge.
-
-
outsetis a 3D effect that has the opposite effect of
insetin that the border gives the impression that the box protrudes from the canvas. When it’s used on tables to which the separated borders model has been applied, the border makes the whole box look as though it were coming out of the canvas. When it’s used with the collapsing border model, it behaves the same way as
groove.
-
Previously, in CSS1, user agents were allowed to interpret all
dotted,
dashed,
double,
groove,
ridge,
inset, and
outset styles as
solid.
