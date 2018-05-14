Zeeshan Chawdhary started programming when in school on DOS using GWBasic, DBASE III Plus & Foxpro, he had the privilege to work on the early Macintosh'es, pre Windows 95 era. A senior tech professional with 13 years of experience in building Web and Mobile Apps. He has worked extensively in Travel Tech, eCommerce and Transportation Industry. He has dabbled on most tech stacks - Java, .Net and PHP/LAMP. He is currently in love with Laravel, VueJS, iOS with Swift 4, WordPress, PostGIS and React Native and tries his hand at blogging at https://justgeeks.in