Vincent is a 4x entrepreneur. His current venture, uno, is Australia’s first Active Home Loan Manager, launched in mid 2016, and has secured >$50m in funding from Westpac. Vincent is an active investor and adviser to early-stage companies across a number of verticals including energy, sustainability, and fintech. He runs a podcast called Shape the System.
Vincent's article
7 Ways Developers Can Contribute to Climate Action
Programming
By Vincent Turner,
Vincent Turner looks at seven ways software engineers can play a role in helping to positively impact the climate and the environment at large.