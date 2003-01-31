Victor Pavlov
Victor is the principle engineer for Keynote Systems, Inc, which provides Web performance management and testing services to enable customers to benchmark, diagnose, assure and improve the end-to-end performance of their ebusiness applications and systems. Victor has spent the last 10 years in Silicon Valley. He has a masters in nuclear engineering, has worked as software developer for more than 12 years and has developed multiple desktop and server applications.
Victor Pavlov's article
Build an XML/XSLT driven Website with .NET
By Victor Pavlov,