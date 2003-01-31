Skip to main content

Victor Pavlov

Victor Pavlov

Victor is the principle engineer for Keynote Systems, Inc, which provides Web performance management and testing services to enable customers to benchmark, diagnose, assure and improve the end-to-end performance of their ebusiness applications and systems. Victor has spent the last 10 years in Silicon Valley. He has a masters in nuclear engineering, has worked as software developer for more than 12 years and has developed multiple desktop and server applications.

Victor Pavlov's article