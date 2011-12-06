Tim Smith is a freelance web designer and developer based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire in the UK. He started out programming the Spectrum 48k and has never looked back. When he's not boring his other half with the details of his latest project, Tim can be found with his beloved Korgs making music, reading a good book or in the pub.
Tim's articles
PHP DOM: Using XPath
PHP
PHP DOM: Working with XML
PHP
Admin Menus in WordPress
WordPress
WordPress Plugin Development
WordPress
PHPMaster: Writing Custom Session Handlers
Programming
This is the second and the last part of PHPMaster: Writing Custom Session Handlers, by the author Tim Smith. Enjoy!
This is the first part of PHPMaster: Writing Custom Session Handlers, by the author Tim Smith. Enjoy!
Writing Custom Session Handlers
PHP
How to Create a Showcase with jQuery
JavaScript
