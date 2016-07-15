Tobias Schlitt has a degree in computer science and works in professional PHP-based web projects since 1999. As an open source enthusiast, he contributed to various community projects. Tobias is co-founder of Qafoo GmbH (http://qafoo.com) which helps development teams to produce high-quality web application in terms of expert consulting and individual training. Tobias main focus is on software architecture, object oriented design and automated testing.