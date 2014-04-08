Web craftsman from Germany loving the web: My platform of choice for everything. I create whatever-ends for anything I'm confronted with and I love to craft simple UI's. I spend my spare time working on various projects (browserhacks.com, weloveiconfonts.com, kudosplease.com, fukkk.us, grumpycathatesyou.com, t-850.com), build demos on CodePen and I love teaching others how to code for the web.