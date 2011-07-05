Tony is a self-motivated workaholic anti-evangelist, a paradoxical creature who is both modest and awesome. When he’s not adding yet another technology or language to his toolbox, he can usually be found spouting wisdom and nonsense on Twitter, creating opinionated technical content on SavageLook.com, or using what’s left of his sparse free time creating and contributing to open source projects on GitHub. Mobile is his game lately, but don’t be surprised to occasionally get a glimpse of whatever bleeding edge technology interested him that day.