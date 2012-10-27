Thomas Ford
Thomas Ford is the managing director of MarketingModo, a leading digital marketing and web design agency serving small businesses, nonprofits, municipalities and sole practitioners. With more than ten years of experience in designing, implementing and managing strategic marketing plans and campaigns, Thomas is a digital strategist with a broad knowledge base that includes: online and social media, search marketing, email and online CRM, online promotions and acquisition, user experience, online conversion and performance based campaigns.
A Growing Wildfire: The Trend Toward Streamlining Social Media Marketing
By Thomas Ford,
Google’s decision to purchase Wildfire, a company that encourages businesses to advertise on Facebook, is telling of the integration still to come amongst these companies.