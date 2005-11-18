Ted Sindzinski
Ted has extensive experience in developing Internet marketing strategies for both content- and ecommerce-driven Websites. He currently manages interactive marketing for a well known B&M retailer where he focuses on converting prospective online leads into offline retail customers. Ted has written numerous articles on online communities and emarketing and is an active member of the SitePoint Forums.
Ted Sindzinski's article
Ecommerce Site Owners’ Guide to Holiday Sales
Web
By Ted Sindzinski,