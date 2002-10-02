Tamas Turcsanyi
Tamas is the founder of Demoscene, and has created dozens of PHP-based sites. Now he's doing ebusiness work for IFS Ltd. in Hungary, and composing jazzy drumnbass and bigbeat tunes, which he hopes to have released.
Tamas Turcsanyi's articles
mod_rewrite: A Beginner’s Guide to URL Rewriting
By Tamas Turcsanyi,
This is the second part of Tamas Turcsanyi's mod_rewrite: A Beginner's Guide to URL Rewriting. Enjoy!
mod_rewrite: A Beginner’s Guide to URL Rewriting
By Tamas Turcsanyi,
This article was written in 2002 and remains one of our most popular posts. If you’re keen to learn more about URLs, you may find this recent article on the “www” prefix, by Craig Buckler, of great interest.
mod_rewrite: A Beginner’s Guide to URL Rewriting
By Tamas Turcsanyi,
This is the last part of Tamas Turcsanyi's mod_rewrite: A Beginner's Guide to URL Rewriting. Enjoy!
mod_rewrite: A Beginner’s Guide to URL Rewriting
By Tamas Turcsanyi,
This is the third part of Tamas Turcsanyi's mod_rewrite: A Beginner's Guide to URL Rewriting. Enjoy!