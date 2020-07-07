Software engineering has been my career for the last twelve years, and in that time I've come to the understanding that a team-first mentality will lead to great outcomes. Through the years, I've had the opportunity to work with both enterprise teams with various roles as well as small startups looking to grow. In my spare time, I love to get out and go for a ride or run. I spend the remainder of my time juggling three kids and all the fun of family life. I live in Melbourne, Australia.