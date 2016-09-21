Stephen Moyers is a from-the-heart writer covering social media, web design, mobile apps, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, startups and much more. He is associated with SPINX Digital a Los Angeles web design company & digital marketing agency. When he is not writing, he can be found traveling outdoors with his camera. You can follow Stephen on Twitter @StephenMoyers
Stephen's articles
How to Boost Happiness and Engagement with Personalized UIs
By Stephen Moyers,
Stephen explains how personalized UIs can deliver special, memorable user experiences and tailored content that results in higher conversion rates.
The Movement Towards Motion in Website Backgrounds
By Stephen Moyers,
While the background video trend might not be an automatic usability fail, that doesn't mean you can't get it wrong. Stephen looks at the wins and pitfalls.
How Constant UX Benchmarking Helps You Avoid UX Nightmares
By Stephen Moyers,
Every day the world changes – so does your audience. UX benchmarking is the most effective way to track and identify potential disasters.