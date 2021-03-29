Skip to main content

Simon Plenderleith

Simon Plenderleith

Simon is an independent Node.js consultant and educator. Since the day he learnt HTML from a book in 1999, he's been hooked on coding. Over the past twenty years he's crafted web applications and tooling for many companies, big and small. He now helps developers use Node.js to ship great software. You can follow him on Twitter @simonplend.

Simon's article