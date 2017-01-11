Sebastián is a software developer with more than 8 years of experience in C and C++ application development. A Linux enthusiast, he enjoys reading and writing about the latest technologies for software development on Unix-like platforms. He was recently captivated by the rise of Node.js and got a job at Auth0, where he gets to expand his reach into backend development techniques and popular new frameworks.
Sebastian's article
WebAssembly Is Overdue: Thoughts on JavaScript for Large Projects
JavaScript
By Sebastian Peyrott,
Sebastian Peyrott shares Auth0's experience of using JavaScript for large projects, taking a critical look at its features and the future of the ecosystem.