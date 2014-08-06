Scott O'Hara is a UX designer & developer based out of Boston Massachusetts. He loves pushing the limits of CSS, designing for everyone, writing about what he knows & what he's learning and developing wonderful product experiences.
Scott's articles
A Content-switching Component Built 3 Ways: jQuery, JS, CSS
JavaScript
By Scott O`Hara,
Scott O'Hara examines how to replicate a jQuery-based UI widget first using jQuery, then using vanilla JavaScript, and finally plain CSS.
You Can Do That With CSS?
Blogs
By Scott O`Hara,
Scott O'Hara shows us some neat things you can do with CSS, creating stuff you would normally need lots of JavaScript to produce.