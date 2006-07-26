Shirley Kaiser
Shirley Kaiser owns SKDesigns, a company focused on creating visually appealing web sites that are based on web standards and universal accessibility, and are optimized for speed and search engines. Aside from her web work, Shirley is a professional musician with Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Master of Arts (M.A.) degrees in Piano Performance.
Shirley Kaiser's articles
The Ultimate Testing Checklist
Programming
By Shirley Kaiser,
The Ultimate SEO Checklist
Digital Marketing by WooRank
By Shirley Kaiser,