Shane Morris is one of Australiaâ€™s most respected user experience professionals. Through consulting, mentoring and training he has helped organisations create compelling digital experiences since 1991. In that time he has worked on desktop applications, internet applications, mobile user interfaces, physical devices and web sites. Shane has taught user experience topics around the world and is a key contributor to â€œ101 Things I Learned in Interaction Design Schoolâ€ at ixd101.com.
Shane Morris's articles
Designing with Microsoft Expression Blend
For this article, we’ll dive deeper into Expression Blend, and look at how to take our portfolio prototype into production using Microsoft Silverlight. We’ll cover navigation, layout, and sample data—all without writing a line of code!
Rapid Prototyping with SketchFlow
