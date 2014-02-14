Sean owns and operates the new media company, Surf Star Media. He has been designing and developing sites since 2004 and has been freelance writing for even longer. He has a keen eye for artistry and talent, having worked for Sony Music Entertainment, Warped Tour, and Major League Baseball. When untied from the computer, you can find him whipping up a mean dinner on the grill or exploring the Rocky Mountains.
Using Schemas to Improve Content Visibility in Search Results
How to use schema.org markup to improve your content's visibility in search results.
Copyright 101: The 10 Things to Know About Using Imagery
Copyright can be a minefield for designers using imagery but Sean Hammond has a 10 point plan to keep you safe from the dreaded 'cease and desist'.