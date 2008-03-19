After spending over a decade working as a paramedic, Scott decided it was time for a change and started down the path of web development. Currently, Scott is a Senior Software Architect at Alagad. He has been working with ColdFusion since version 5 and has been a Macromedia/Adobe Certified Advanced ColdFusion Developer since ColdFusion MX. He has developed and fostered a passion for Flex, and her half-sister, AIR. He is the author of Flogr, a Flex based ColdFusion log reader. Scott is also a blogger, author and frequent speaker at user groups and conferences on various Flex and ColdFusion topics.