Remi's articles
Preventing Code Rot 101: Unit Testing
PHP
By Remi Woler,
A wiser coder would say: “When I commit my code, only God, the unit tests and I know what it does. After a while, only God and the unit tests know.”
Living Apart Together: Decoupling Code and Framework
PHP
By Remi Woler,
Most code today depends on some framework. How dependent is your code? Learn why and how to decouple your code from your underlying framework today.
Exceptional Exceptions
PHP
By Remi Woler,
PHP5 introduced exceptions, a special class that can be thrown and caught indicating an unexpected event. But are you using them correctly?