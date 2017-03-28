Robin Osborne is a web performance nerd, who is passionate about helping companies implement the most efficient solutions to optimize their product. He can be found speaking at conferences and user groups and running classes from basic to advanced .Net, MVC, Azure, Chatbots, and Web Performance. When he's not teaching his daughters to code, he can be found tracking down London's best coffee, one café at a time.
Robin's article
How to Select the Perfect Image Format to Optimize Your Website
Web
By Robin Osborne,
Robin Osborne explains how you can ensure the most optimal image format is always served on your site, including future-proofing for new formats.