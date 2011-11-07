Robert Mariotti
Robert Mariotti is no stranger to the software design and services industry as he has worked in its technical trenches for over 30 years. He was co-founder, executive vice president, and chief software architect for Financial DataCorp of Glastonbury, CT, for over 20 years and was responsible for the design, development, and deployment of financial services software for the banking and credit union industries. Very much accustomed to a busy, technically challenging schedule, Bob has joined the University of Connecticut, School of Law in the Linux systems administration and web management roles. He can be reached via email at r.mariotti[at]fdcx[dot]net.
Robert's articles
The Importance of Standards
By Robert Mariotti,
Standards are important! Industry experience has proven that establishing standards and adhering to them yields better production results.