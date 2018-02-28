Raphael's articles
JSON Schema Validation & Expressive Query Syntax in MongoDB 3.6
JavaScript
By Raphael Londner,
Building upon MongoDB 3.2’s Document Validation functionality, MongoDB 3.6 introduces a more powerful way of enforcing schemas in the database, with its support of JSON Schema Validation.
Serverless development with Node.js, AWS Lambda and MongoDB Atlas
JavaScript
By Raphael Londner,
Raphael Londner shows how to easily integrate an AWS Lambda Node.js function with a MongoDB database hosted in MongoDB Atlas.