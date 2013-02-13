Rachel is a Virtual Assistant specializing in bookkeeping and contract management. Her own company Virtual Technique provides advice and support to small business owners.
Rachel's articles
Silent Partner: The Principles of Contract Management
Blogs
By Rachel Frishe,
In this article, we will talk about Contract. It defines what the project is, what you will be paid and governs disputes.
Bookkeeping: Make it Easy on Yourself
Blogs
By Rachel Frishe,
Accurate and Timely Bookkeeping: Make it Easy on Yourself
Bookkeeping Tips for Non-Bookkeepers
Blogs
By Rachel Frishe,
Virtual Assistant Rachel Frishe specializes in bookkeeping for small businesses, including web professionals, and she has some ideas that might make doing your accounts a little easier.