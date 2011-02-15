Pete Williams originally qualified as a Chartered Accountant but moved into the web space in 1993. Pete founded Deloitte Australia’s eBusiness Consulting group in 1996 and became CEO of Eclipse, a web design business in 2002. In his five years at Eclipse, Pete grew the business from 45 employees to 150 employees and approximately $20m in revenue.

Pete then founded Deloitte Digital, a subsidiary of Deloitte, that provides Professional Services online.

Pete is an Adjunct Professor at RMIT School of Management and a board member of Emue Technologies and Circus Oz. Pete is the Chairman of Deloitte Australia’s Innovation Council and a sought after speaker and commentator on all things online, mobile and social.