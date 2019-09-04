Praveen is a software and web developer, cloud computing consultant, full-stack developer, UX architect, a CEO, and even … a cook. You can find him at praveen.science.
Praveen's articles
Create a Toggle Switch in React as a Reusable Component
JavaScript
By Praveen Kumar, Michael Wanyoike,
Learn how to create an iOS-inspired toggle switch using React components, building a simple demo React App for using this custom toggle switch component.
Style React Components: 7 Ways Compared
JavaScript
By Praveen Kumar,
Understand the best ways to style React components. We compare regular CSS with preprocessors like Sass and CSS-in-JS libraries like styled-components.
Build a Real-time Voting App with Pusher, Node and Bootstrap
JavaScript
By Praveen Kumar,
Praveen Kumar walks through how to build a full-stack, real-time Harry Potter house voting web application using Pusher and WebSockets.