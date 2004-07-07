Philip Miseldine
Philip is a Computer Science PhD student at Liverpool John Moores University. He's still not mastered guitar tabs, never finished Mario, and needs a haircut. He discusses life at http://www.miseldine.com/.
Philip Miseldine's articles
Use Amazon Web Services in ASP.NET
Using the powerful Amazon Web Service program, you can offer your visitors new features and suggestions, and make some money in the process.
ASP.NET Security Threat
Host .NET In SQL Server 2005 Express
New version of BlogWave available
Express Manager Demo
News of IIS 7
Setting Page Titles 2005 Style
SQL Server 2005 Express via ODBC?
New article: Getting started with Mono
Get Started with Mono
Mathematical Expression Compiler
Windows Developers: SP2 SDK Out
VS.NET 2003 and Office 2003?
ASP.NET 2.0 Security : New Article
QA for SQL Express 2005?
QA Replacement Program is the first step towards building a free Query Analyser for this release of SQL Express.
BlogWave 0.3
New SQL Server 2005 Homepage
XP Service Pack 2
XP Starter Edition
O/R like Java
Typed DataSets (Friday Mini Article #1)
Daily Catch is Back
Microsoftbookstore.com
New article online: Single Signin
A Single Sign-in Web Service in ASP.NET
This article outlines a strategy for creating portable membership tools. We’ll see how Web Services and server controls give you ability to produce a single sign-in for all your sites and resources.
Vector Graphics in .NET
New Article: GeoIP and .NET
Target Your Visitors Using GeoIP and .NET
Marketing Sunday Special
ASP.NET 2.0 Resource Centre
