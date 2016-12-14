Just a web developer with strong 3D graphic skills, and four years of experience as 3D artist: my first professional work as a developer involved WebGL. I like studying new technologies and sharing knowledge through my blog. I'm passionate about language learning, be it a human or computer language.
Pietro's article
Managing State in Angular 2 Apps with ngrx/store
JavaScript
By Pietro Grandi,
Pietro Grandi looks at the problems caused by shared mutable state, and how to avoid them with a one-way data flow like Redux with the ngrx/store library.