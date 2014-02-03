Patrick Gotthardt is a freelance software developer since 2004 with a focus on web applications. He is the lead developer of Jidesoft's jide.js toolkit and has previously been a leading developer behind yWorks yFiles for HTML5 product. In his earlier years, he has acquired a broad knowledge of programming languages, technologies and frameworks such as Java, C#, PHP, Ruby, Scala and even Common Lisp. When he isn't working, Patrick enjoys walking through the woods with his dogs.