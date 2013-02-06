Patrick Mulvey
Patrick Mulvey is a freelance web developer with broad experience in both client-side and server-side development. PHP is his favorite language for creating websites, despite all its quirks.
Patrick's articles
What’s New in PHP 5.5
PHP
By Patrick Mulvey,
PHP 5.5 was recently released, New features were introduced, bugs have been fixed, and many optimizations and enhancements have been made.
Logging with PSR-3 to Improve Reusability
PHP
By Patrick Mulvey,
Learn how the PSR-3 logger interface allows us to write reusable code that isn't dependent on any particular logging implementation.