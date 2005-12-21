Pax Dickinson
Pax has over ten years of experience in systems administration and software development on a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. He's currently employed by Guardian Digital as a systems programmer, where he develops and implements open source security solutions using EnGarde Secure Linux, and he is a regular security columnist at LinuxSecurity.com. His experience includes UNIX and Windows systems engineering and support at several Fortune 500 companies, as well as consulting roles with many smaller businesses.
Pax Dickinson's articles
Top 7 PHP Security Blunders
By Pax Dickinson,
As I’ve shown in this article, there are many things to be aware of when programming secure PHP applications, though this is true with any language, and any server platform.
Top 7 PHP Security Blunders
By Pax Dickinson,
In this article, I’ll detail many of the common PHP programming mistakes that can result in security holes. By showing you what not to do, and how each particular flaw can be exploited, I hope that you’ll understand not just how to avoid these particular mistakes, but also why they result in security vulnerabilities.