Paul Duncanson
Paul Duncanson has been playing around with cameras for far more years than he cares to remember. When digital cameras became as good as film (but without the waiting and the messy chemicals) he started taking it seriously. He began taking photos professionally before finishing his studies at Melbourne's Photography Studies College and now works as a freelancer, covering advertising and other commercial photography, along with the occasional wedding.
Paul Duncanson's articles
How to Take Extraordinary Photographs, Part 2: Composition
How to Take Extraordinary Photographs, Part 1: Exposure
