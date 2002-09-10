Patrick O'Keefe
Patrick O'Keefe is the founder of the iFroggy Network, a network of websites covering various interests. He has been managing online communities since 2000 and is the author of "Managing Online Forums," a practical guide to managing online social spaces. He has been responsible for the cultivation of communities. He blogs about online community at ManagingCommunities.com and more at patrickokeefe.com.
Patrick's articles
SitePoint Podcast #133: In Memory Of Steve Jobs
SitePoint Podcast #119: Online Community Roundtable
Livestream Today: SitePoint Podcast at WordCamp Raleigh 2011 from 1-3 PM ET (GMT/UTC -4)
SitePoint Podcast Returns to Raleigh, NC for Live Show at WordCamp Raleigh
For the second consecutive year, the SitePoint Podcast will host a special live show at WordCamp Raleigh in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Livestream Today: SitePoint Podcast at WordCamp Raleigh (1-3 PM ET/GMT -4)
The SitePoint Podcast is Coming to WordCamp Raleigh for a Special Live Show
We’re pleased to announce that the SitePoint Podcast is coming to WordCamp Raleigh for its first ever in person, live show, with special guests and over $1,500 in prizes for WordCamp Raleigh attendees.
Develop Effective Forum Leadership
In this article, you will learn tips on how to be a great leader.
Manage Guideline Violations on Your Community
Review – SiteWorks Professional 5
Review – Hot Text: Web Writing That Works
Review â€“ DRAMS 4.0 Domain Registration Software
In this article, we will be talking about DRAMS 4.0 Domain Registration Software.
Review – Sqwark! The Book
Review Web Usability and Navigation: A Beginner’s Guide
Review – Microsoft Project Standard 2002
Review â€“ Microsoft FrontPage 2002
Review – Microsoft Visio Professional 2002
Review – HTML and XHTML, The Definitive Guide
In this article, you will learn the difference between HTML and XHTML.
Review – Essential Blogging
Buy the Ultimate Domain Name
