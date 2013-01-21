Parvesh Aggarwal is the Founder/CEO of PixelCrayons, a Web/mobile development firm. An entrepreneur at heart with a love for technology, Parvesh blends business analysis, strategy, targeted objectives and ROI with IT solutions. He enjoys talking and writing about various technologies including Drupal, Magento and mobile, and their implementation in the real world.
Parvesh's article
Bulletproof Your Drupal Website
Web
By Parvesh Aggarwal,
Parvesh Aggarwal gives a crash course in addressing major Drupal security vulnerabilities.