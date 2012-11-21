I lead product and market knowledge generation and KnowYourCloud - a Cloud Computing Pros Community. Newvem is a new start-up in the cloud computing market. On my previous adventure, I led ClickSoftware's On-Demand (SaaS) initiative and also held several positions at Zarathustra SaaS development including ContractorOffice.com product manager and company CEO. In 2009, ClickSoftware acquired the AST group and Zarathustra as part of it.